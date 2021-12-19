Jennifer Lopez shuts down reports she’s mad at Ben Affleck over THOSE Jennifer Garner comments

Jennifer Lopez has shuts down reports she’s mad at Ben Affleck over recent comments he made about his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

The actor came under fire after his appearance on The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, where he admitted to the host that he would probably still be drinking if he hadn’t separated from his ex-wife.

The 49-year-old, who has gone to rehab for alcohol addiction in the past, claimed he started drinking heavily because he felt “trapped” in their ten-year marriage.

The Hollywood stars, who tied the knot in 2005 and separated in 2015, share three kids together – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Ben, who is now dating J-Lo, said he’d “probably still be drinking” if he stayed with his ex-wife, and admitted: “It’s part of why I started drinking… because I was trapped.” “I was like ‘I can’t leave ’cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.” Ben’s comments ruffled a lot of feathers, as many have slammed the actor for blaming his alcoholism on his marriage to Jennifer. Amid reports Ben’s new girlfriend J-Lo is annoyed at him over his controversial comments, the singer told PEOPLE: “This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel.” “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person,” she added. J-Lo and Ben, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004. The couple rekindled their romance in May, after J-Lo split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.