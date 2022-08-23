Jennifer Lopez shares first official photos from second wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared the first official photos from her second wedding to Ben Affleck.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends at Ben’s estate in Georgia on August 20, one month after they exchanged vows at a chapel in Las Vegas.

Lifestyle guru Jay Shetty presided over the star-studded ceremony, which was attended by celebs such as Matt Damon, director Kevin Smith, and actor Jason Mewes.

J-Lo wore a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress for the occasion, and the guests also wore all-white.

Bennifer’s second wedding kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, and the lavish weekend will close with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

The singer and her actor beau are already legally married, as they secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, after obtaining a marriage license from Clark County, Nevada.

Speaking about their wedding day, the singer wrote in her On The JLo newsletter: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

“Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle.”

“But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

The 53-year-old continued: “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

“Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.”

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love’. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.”

She concluded her post by writing: “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for. With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021 – 17 years after they called off their original engagement in 2004.

The couple got engaged for a second time earlier this year.

J-Lo has been married three times in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Jennifer was married to her first husband, actor Ojani Noa, from 1997-1998, before she moved on with choreographer Cris Judd, who she was married to from 2001-2003.

The Bronx native went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004, and the pair welcomed twins Max and Emme – who are now 13-years-old. Jennifer and Marc divorced in 2014, but are still on good terms.

Prior to rekindling her romance with Ben, J-Lo was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, however the pair split in April 2021 after four years together.

Meanwhile, Ben was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner.

The Hollywood stars tied the knot in 2005, and separated in 2015.

The former couple share three kids together – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.