Jennifer Lopez shares first official photos from her wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared the first official photos from her wedding to Ben Affleck.

According to TMZ, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas after obtaining a marriage license from Clark County, Nevada filed on Saturday, July 16.

J-Lo confirmed her and Ben’s marriage via her On The Block newsletter, where she shared photos from their special day.

She wrote: “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.” “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things – and worth waiting for.” “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.” Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021 – 17 years after they called off their engagement in 2004. The couple got engaged for a second time earlier this year. J-Lo has been married three times in the past. Jennifer was married to her first husband, actor Ojani Noa, from 1997-1998, before she moved on with choreographer Cris Judd, who she was married to from 2001-2003. The Bronx native went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004, and the pair welcomed twins Max and Emme – who are now 13-years-old. Jennifer and Marc divorced in 2014, but are still on good terms. Prior to rekindling her romance with Ben, J-Lo was engaged to Alex Rodriguez. Ben was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner. The Hollywood stars, who tied the knot in 2005 and separated in 2015, share three kids together – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.