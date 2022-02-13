Jennifer Lopez shares early Valentine’s Day present from Ben Affleck: ‘This seriously melted my heart’

Jennifer Lopez has shared an early Valentine’s Day present she got from Ben Affleck.

The couple, famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, rekindled their romance last May – 17 years after they called off their engagement in 2004.

In her first newsletter from OntheJLo, Jennifer revealed that her actor beau directed a heartfelt remix music video set to her latest single ‘On My Way’ from her recently released film Marry Me.

The singer wrote: “I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle. It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben.”

“Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.”

The music video includes throwback photos and videos of the couple before their split, before ending with a sweet new snap of the pair and the words: “My Valentine.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jennifer opened up about “having a second chance” at love with Ben.

She said: “Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what’s real, what’s not real. So it’s just — the game has changed.”

The actress added that she doesn’t think the pair will break up this time, telling the publication: “I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed.”

She continued: “We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”

Marry Me, starring J-Lo, Owen Wilson and Maluma, is in cinemas now.

Check out the trailer below:

Goss.ie has partnered with leading fertility clinic Sims IVF to host and broadcast a special panel show focused on all things fertility.

After issuing a call out for questions on social media, we put our readers questions to experts from Sims IVF and busted some common myths and misconceptions about fertility.

Discussing everything from what to expect from an AMH test, to the process of freezing your eggs and so much more, we were also joined by influencers Holly Carpenter and Thalia Heffernan who candidly discussed their own fertility journeys, and the pressure women face to start a family at a young age.

Watch the full show below: