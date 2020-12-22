Jennifer Lopez reveals she and Alex Rodriguez have had second thoughts about getting married

The couple were forced to cancel their wedding in June due to the pandemic

Jennifer Lopez reveals she and Alex Rodriguez have had second thoughts about...

Jennifer Lopez has revealed she and Alex Rodriguez have had second thoughts about getting married.

The couple were forced to postpone their wedding this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, after getting engaged last March.

The 51-year-old admitted she and her former baseball star fiancé have considered calling off their wedding, in favour of a relationship like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s.

“We’ve talked about that, for sure,” J-Lo told Andy Cohen on his radio show.

“At our age, you know, we’ve both been married before. It like, ‘Do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?’

“And it just comes down to personal… Like, ‘What do you want to do?'” the singer explained.

“It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all,” Jennifer continued.

“So in March or April we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going: ‘This is maybe not gonna happen. Italy’s the worst place in the world [for coronavirus cases].’ And we were gonna get married in Italy.”

“It was just a little disappointing and you just think to yourself: ‘Well, things will happen in their divine time in a way.’

“But the same thing with the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, ‘Do you have to? Should we?’

“It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it and I think it’s something that maybe is still important to us, but there’s no rush.”

“It will happen when it happens,” the mother-of-two added.

The couple announced their engagement two years after they started dating.

Jennifer split from her ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2014 after ten years of marriage, and they share twins Max and Emme, 12.

Meanwhile, Alex was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, and the pair share daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.