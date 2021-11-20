Jennifer Lopez reveals if she’s still open to marriage after reuniting with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has revealed she’s still open to marriage, after rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.

The couple, famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged back in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

17 years after their break up, the pair rekindled their romance in May – just weeks after J-Lo confirmed her split from Alex Rodriguez.

During an interview on the Today show this week, the singer was asked if she’d consider walking down the aisle again.

Jennifer blushed, and said: “I don’t know. Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been…”

“I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%.”

The 52-year-old has been married three times in the past.

Jennifer was married to her first husband, actor Ojani Noa, from 1997-1998, before she moved on with choreographer Cris Judd, who she was married to from 2001-2003.

The Bronx native went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004, and the pair welcomed twins Max and Emme – who are now 13-years-old.

Jennifer and Marc divorced in 2014, but are still on good terms.