Jennifer Lopez pokes fun at husband Ben Affleck over THAT viral Grammys video

Jennifer Lopez has poked fun at her husband Ben Affleck over that viral Grammys video.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, attended the star-studded awards ceremony in Los Angeles last week.

As host Trevor Noah chatted beside them, J-Lo appeared to snap at her beau in a tense moment, before awkwardly looking back at the camera.

The way Jlo and Ben didn’t know they were being filmed 💀😂 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wgZCxTyNGK — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) February 6, 2023

J-Lo has since poked fun at the viral moment.

On Thursday, the 53-year-old shared the trailer for the upcoming film Air, which Ben directed and stars in.

“AIR… cannot wait!” she wrote, before tagging cast members Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman and Chris Messina.

As the trailer begins, Ben is shown with a blank, borderline moody, expression on his face – to which J-Lo hilariously added the words “My husband’s happy face”.

Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021 – 17 years after they called off their original engagement in 2004.

The couple got engaged for a second time, and tied the knot last July.

J-Lo has been married three times in the past.

Jennifer was married to her first husband, actor Ojani Noa, from 1997-1998, before she moved on with choreographer Cris Judd, who she was married to from 2001-2003.

The Bronx native went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004, and the pair welcomed twins Max and Emme.

Jennifer and Marc divorced in 2014, but are still on good terms.

Prior to rekindling her romance with Ben, J-Lo was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, however the pair split in April 2021 after four years together.

Meanwhile, Ben was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner.

The Hollywood stars tied-the-knot in 2005, and separated in 2015.

The former couple share three kids together – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.