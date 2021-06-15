Jennifer Lopez papped kissing Ben Affleck at dinner with her kids

Jennifer Lopez has been papped kissing Ben Affleck during an intimate dinner with her kids.

This is the first time the couple have been photographed kissing since they rekindled their romance earlier this year.

In photos and videos obtained by Page Six, the Hollywood stars were seen locking lips at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday.

The couple were joined by Jennifer’s family, as they were celebrating her sister Linda’s 50th birthday.

The singer’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, were also present for the occasion.

Jennifer and Ben, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

17 years after their break up, the 51-year-old singer and the 48-year-old actor recently took a trip to Montana together, sparking rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

Their reunion came just weeks after J.Lo split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, after almost four years together.

In a joint statement, they said: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

“Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” the statement concluded.

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating.