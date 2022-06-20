Jennifer Lopez packs on the PDA with Ben Affleck in loved-up video

Jennifer Lopez has shared a new loved-up video of her and her fiancé Ben Affleck.

The singer, who got engaged to the actor earlier this year, took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to him on Father’s Day.

The video includes PDA-filled photos and clips of the couple, who rekindled their relationship last year after splitting in 2004.

J-Lo captioned the post: “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love.”

The singer’s 2002 song ‘Dear Ben’ played in the background of the video, which included clips and photos of the couple in the car, on the red carpet, and cuddled up on a yacht.

The video montage also include footage from a recent interview in which Jennifer gushed about building a blended family with Ben.

She said: “This is the best time of my life. I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be. And I’m feeling incredibly blessed.”

Although the two do not share any children together, they brought their children from their past relationships together to from this blended family.

J-Lo shares twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares daughters Violet and Seraphina and his son Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Bennifer got engaged for a second time in April this year, with J-Lo opening up about Ben’s romantic proposal in her newsletter.

She wrote: “Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true? Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.”

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’”

“I said YES of course that’s a YES,” the 52-year-old added.

She continued: “I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole.”

“It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.”

“Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”