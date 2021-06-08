Jennifer Lopez lands multi-year deal with Netflix

The singer already has two films in the works with the streaming giant

Jennifer Lopez has landed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce films, TV shows and unscripted series for the platform.

The singer hopes to create projects that support female actors, filmmakers and screenwriters with the streaming giant, in a deal made with her production company Nuyorican Productions – which she co-founded with her manager Benny Medina.

In a statement, the 51-year-old said: “I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix.”

“Elaine [Goldsmith-Thomas], Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past.”

“We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria, and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away,” she added.

J-Lo already has two films officially in the works with Netflix – thrillers The Mother and The Cipher.

In The Mother, the actress will star as an experienced assassin who must risk her life to come out of hiding to train her daughter how to kill in order to survive.

In The Cipher, the mother-of-two will play FBI Agent Nina Guerrero, who is drawn into a serial killer’s web through a series of cryptic online clues and puzzles.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said in a press statement: “Jennifer is a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world.”

“For years she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I’m looking forward to working with her and the team to create new series for our members to love.”

Netflix’s head of global films Scott Stuber added: “Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment.”

“In partnering with her and Nuyorican we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world.”