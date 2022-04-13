Jennifer Lopez details Ben Affleck’s romantic ‘bubble bath’ proposal: ‘I was speechless’

Jennifer Lopez has shared details of Ben Affleck’s romantic “bubble bath” proposal.

The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021, got engaged for a second time last weekend.

In her newsletter, On the JLo, Jennifer opened up about Ben’s proposal and talked about their “second chance at true love”.

The singer wrote: “Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true? Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.”

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?'”

“I said YES of course that’s a YES,” she added.

J-Lo continued: “I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole.”

“It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.”

“Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

Earlier this year, Jennifer said it was a “beautiful love story” that she and Ben had been given a second chance together.

Jennifer and Ben, 49, recently purchased a $55 million mansion in Bel-Air together.

The sprawling property boasts 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and gym.

The garden also features a stunning infinity pool, a putting green, a full outdoor kitchen and BBQ area, and a guest house.