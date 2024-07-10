Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s children ‘working behind the scenes’ to get them ‘back together’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s respective children are reportedly “working behind the scenes” to get the estranged couple “back together”.

The couple sparked split speculation earlier this year when they both attended major events without one another.

Insiders have claimed their marriage has been over “for months”, however there’s still hope for a reconciliation.

It’s understood their combined five children are determined to help them “work it out for better or for worse”.

Ben, 51, shares three children with his ex Jennifer Garner – Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is mum to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she had with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

A source told DailyMail.com: “The kids think Jennifer and Ben are really, deeply in love, like soul mates and they don’t want them to divorce.”

“They want them to work it out for better or for worse, like their vows said. And they do feel that the two should continue counseling and talking it out, even if it is painful.

“They feel like if they do and say the right things that there could be more peace.”

The insider noted that the kids want Ben and Jennifer to get back together before her 55th birthday on July 24th.

“There is hope they could all celebrate together for a mellow family party in Los Angeles,” they said.

“The kids get along great, especially Emme and Fin, they are best friends and talk every day. They tell Ben and Jenny, hey don’t give up, don’t lose this.”

The source also claimed that there was supposed to be a divorce announcement at the start of July, but it never came.

“There might be a delay or plans to split for good may be called off, no one is really sure now, not even her close friends really know,” the insider continued.

“Everyone has been waiting for the bombshell news they have lawyered up and are ready to split but it has not come.”

In May, the songstress attended the 2024 Met Gala, where she stunned in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, without Ben – despite being one of the co-chairs for the event.

Jennifer was also absent from the premiere of his new Netflix project Atlas.

It was later reported that the couple were “living apart” amid speculation surrounding their marriage, and they are now reportedly selling their $60million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted Jennifer liking a March 19th Instagram post about healthy relationships, which partly read: “You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves.”

Sending the rumour mill into overdrive, Jennifer canceled her greatest hits tour, This Is Me…Live, last month.

The announcement came a month before the highly-anticipated 30-city tour was scheduled to begin – set to be her first in 5 years.

In a statement from Live Nation, representatives said: “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.”

The singer expressed in a newsletter to her fans: “I am completely heartsick and devestated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much, until next time,” she ended the statement.

Jennifer and Ben, famously dubbed Bennifer, got back together in May 2021 – 17 years after they called off their engagement.

The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, before they hosted a bigger celebration later that year.