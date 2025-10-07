Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spark reconciliation rumours as they ‘get cosy’ for reunion on red carpet

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have sparked reconciliation rumours after they were photographed looking “very cosy” at the premiere of their new movie, Kiss Of The Spider Woman, in New York on Monday.

Just over a year after she filed for divorce, the 56-year-old actress and her 53-year-old ex-husband made an unexpected joint appearance on the red carpet.

The appearance marks their first red carpet since their divorce was finalised in January, after two years of marriage.

Some fans began speculating about a reconciliation between the pair, with one writing: “They are going home together.”

Another person likened the two to the two-time married Hollywood stars Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, writing: “It’s sort of a modern Taylor-Burton romance. Two toxic personalities who can’t be together but can’t stay apart.”

According to People, ahead of the screening, Jennifer thanked her ex-husband saying: “‘Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity.”

Just hours before the appearance, the 56-year-old dodged an awkward question about working with her ex during a chat on The Today Show.

Host Craig Melvin asked: “In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalised with Ben,” to which Jennifer cut him off mid-sentence, saying: “There you go! Look at this guy!” before laughing awkwardly.

Craig continued: “But then I read that your ex is an executive producer on the film,” to which the singer replied: “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made. And I will always give him that credit.”

The 52-year-old actor and the 55-year-old singer reignited their romance in 2021, but their reunion was brief as J Lo filed for divorce last August.

In March, Ben reflected on his “embarrassing” divorce from Jennifer Lopez as he teased the reason behind their split.

Although the actor kept relatively quiet about their breakup, he stated that there was “no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue” that led to it.

The actor admitted that while he doesn’t like to dwell too much on the split in interviews, he confessed that it wasn’t a blame game, but “the reason I don’t want to share that is just sort of embarrassing. It feels vulnerable.”

Ben also talked about his involvement in his wife’s media tribute to their romance, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

He openly admitted that he was “uncomfortable” on camera and that he “found their privacy sacred,” yet fans quickly pointed out how uninterested he appeared in the documentary.

He doubled back on his comments, explaining: “Part of it was, ‘OK, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.’ Because I thought it was an interesting examination.” He went on to discuss how their approaches to fame differed: “My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things.” “And so I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that?’ Because exactly what you said is true. I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that… You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship.” Ben clarified that he still holds “a lot of respect for his ex,” and fans shouldn’t read too much into their documentary. He stated: “I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture. It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, ‘Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.’”