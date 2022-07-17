Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married!

According to TMZ, the couple obtained a marriage license from Clark County, Nevada filed on Saturday, July 16.

Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021, and got engaged for the second time earlier this year.

J-Lo and Ben got back together last May – 17 years after they called off their engagement in 2004.

In April this year, Jennifer confirmed that she and Ben had gotten engaged for a second time.

She wrote on her newsletter: “Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true? Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.”

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES.”

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined…just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other.”

“Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love,” the singer added.

Jennifer has been married three times in the past.

Jennifer was married to her first husband, actor Ojani Noa, from 1997-1998, before she moved on with choreographer Cris Judd, who she was married to from 2001-2003.

The Bronx native went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004, and the pair welcomed twins Max and Emme – who are now 13-years-old.

Jennifer and Marc divorced in 2014, but are still on good terms.

Prior to rekindling her romance with Ben, J-Lo was engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

Ben was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner.

The Hollywood stars, who tied the knot in 2005 and separated in 2015, share three kids together – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.