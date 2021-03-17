Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pack on the PDA after shutting down split rumours

The couple reunited in the Dominican Republic on Sunday

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pack on the PDA after shutting down...

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez packed on the PDA after shutting down split rumours.

The couple reunited in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, days after reports claimed they had ended their romance.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the couple put the rumours the rest, as they were papped kissing.

On Saturday, J-Lo and A-Rod shut down the split rumours, telling TMZ: “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

The next day, J-Lo took to TikTok to address the split rumours, sharing a montage of clips playing alongside Saweetie’s track ‘Pretty B**ch Freestyle’.

In the video, the singer included a series of headlines about the reported split, while Saweetie raps: “I ain’t worried ’bout a blog or a b**ch.”

The New York native then cut to a clip of herself, saying: “You’re dumb.”

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating.

The actress split from her ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2014 after ten years of marriage, and they share twins Max and Emme, 12.

Meanwhile, Alex was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, and the pair share daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.