Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly split – two years after getting engaged

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly split.

The couple’s split was reported by Page Six on Friday, two years after they got engaged.

Over the past year, the songstress and the former baseball player have postponed their wedding twice.

But on Friday, sources told Page Six that the pair had called it quits.

Jennifer is currently in the Dominican Republic filming her upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding.

A source familiar with Alex told the outlet: “He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic.”

Goss.ie has contacted both their reps for comment.

Jennifer and Alex announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating.

The actress split from her ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2014 after ten years of marriage, and they share twins Max and Emme, 12.

Meanwhile, Alex was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, and the pair share daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.