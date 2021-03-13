Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez DENY reports they’ve split: ‘We’re working through things’

The couple have reassured fans they're still together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have denied reports that they’ve split.

On Friday night, Page Six reported that the couple had broken up, two years after they got engaged.

However, Jennifer and A-Rod have since told TMZ: “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

Jennifer is currently in the Dominican Republic filming her upcoming movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’, while Alex is in Miami getting ready for baseball season.

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating.

The actress split from her ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2014 after ten years of marriage, and they share twins Max and Emme, 12.

Meanwhile, Alex was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, and the pair share daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.

