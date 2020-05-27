Jennifer Lopez admits she’s ‘a little heartbroken’ over cancelled wedding

Jennifer Lopez has admitted she’s “a little heartbroken” over cancelling her wedding.

The 50-year-old was forced to postpone her wedding to Alex Rodriguez this summer, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on The Today Show, Jennifer opened up about putting their special day on hold.

“I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I’m also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see,” she said.

“Maybe it’s going to be better. I have to believe that it will be.”

The Hustlers star said they are yet to make new plans for their big day, and said, “You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out.”

“It’s disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl and after filming World of Dance… I planned to take time off, which is what we’re doing kind of right now, but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but, everything’s kinda on hold right now.”

Jennifer and Alex got in engaged during a trip to the Bahamas in March last year.

