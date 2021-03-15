Jennifer Lopez addresses Alex Rodriguez split rumours in the BEST way

Jennifer Lopez has addressed rumours she split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez in a TikTok video.

Last week, Page Six reported that the couple had broken up, two years after they got engaged.

The couple shut down the reports, telling TMZ: “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

Taking to TikTok on Sunday, J-Lo shared a montage of clips playing alongside Saweetie’s track ‘Pretty B**ch Freestyle’.

In the video, the singer included a series of headlines about the reported split, while Saweetie raps: “I ain’t worried ’bout a blog or a b**ch.”

The New York native then cut to a clip of herself, saying: “You’re dumb.”

Jennifer, 51, and Alex, 45, announced their engagement in March 2019, after two years of dating.

The actress split from her ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2014 after ten years of marriage, and they share twins Max and Emme, 12.

Meanwhile, Alex was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, and the pair share daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.