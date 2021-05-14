Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to the ‘Bennifer’ reunion is priceless

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion has caused a lot of excitement over the past week, even amongst fellow celebrities.

17 years after they called off their engagement, the former couple enjoyed a week away together earlier this month – sparking rumours they’re back on.

Jennifer recently split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and Ben parted ways with Ana de Armas earlier this year.

One person who is particularly excited about the ‘Bennifer’ reunion is Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence.

The Oscar-winner reacted to the news during her appearance on The Bitch Bible podcast this week.

Jennifer exclaimed: “Breaking, breaking, breaking f***ing news! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together! They are on vacation with each other right now.”

“They’re in Montana… I’m so excited! I’m so happy for them.”

🎙️ Jennifer Lawrence announcing the news about the reconciliation of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 😂 pic.twitter.com/W9esfsrix3 — ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) May 13, 2021