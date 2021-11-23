Jennifer Lawrence recalls terrifying near-death experience on private plane

Jennifer Lawrence has recalled the terrifying moment she thought she was going to die in a plane crash.

Back in 2017, the actress took a private plane from Kentucky to New York City when they aircraft suffered double engine failure.

The plane had to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, and Jennifer was convinced she wasn’t going to make it.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the 31-year-old said: “My skeleton was all that was left in the seat.”

“We were all just going to die,” Jennifer recalled. “I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry.'”

“I just felt guilty. Everybody was going to be so bummed. And, oh, God, Pippi [her dog] was on my lap, that was the worst part. Here’s this little thing who didn’t ask to be a part of any of this.”

The Hunger Games star said she “started praying” when she saw ambulances and fire trucks waiting for them on the runway below.

“Not to the specific God I grew up with, because he was terrifying and a very judgmental guy,” she said.

“But I thought, Oh my God, maybe we’ll survive this? I’ll be a burn victim, this will be painful but maybe we’ll live.”

“‘Please, Lord Jesus, let me keep my hair. Wrap me in your hair-loving arms. Please don’t let me go bald,'” she joked.

Thankfully, the plane landed safely and a rescue team helped get her off the aircraft.

Jennifer added that “flying is horrific” and lamented the fact that she has to do it “all the time”.