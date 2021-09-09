Jennifer Lawrence announces she’s expecting her first child

The actress has confirmed her pregnancy

The actress has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

The 31-year-old’s rep officially confirmed the news to PEOPLE magazine.

The Hunger Games star was first linked to the art gallery director in June 2018, four years after they met.

The following October, the couple tied the knot at Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Jennifer and Cooke exchanged vows in front of 150 guests – which included Adele, Emma Stone, Josh Hutcherson, Sienna Miller and Kris Jenner.

