Jennifer Lawrence admits it was ‘devastating’ when people thought she faked THAT Oscars fall

The actress fell when she was accepting an award back in 2013

Jennifer Lawrence admits it was ‘devastating’ when people thought she faked THAT...

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted it was “devastating” when people thought she faked her fall at the Academy Awards back in 2013.

The Hollywood starlet famously tripped as she made her way up the stairs to collect her Best Actress award, for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.

Speaking to Heather McMahan on her Absolutely Not podcast, the actress confessed she was “very sensitive” about the situation for a long time.

Jennifer said: “I was very nervous and didn’t even acknowledge the possibility of winning. Then they call my name and I’m elated and in shock, like you kind of black out.”

“And then I fell and it just erased everything from my mind and my whole brain went blank.”

“I can look back on it now I’m a little older more fondly, but for a long time the whole thing was very sensitive.”

Jennifer also recalled confronting news broadcaster Anderson Cooper, after he suggested her fall was fake on CNN.

She said: “Also because I’m sorry but Anderson Cooper I saw him on CNN like three days later saying ‘oh well she obviously faked the fall’ and it was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me.”

“I don’t know if I’ll ever have a chance to make a speech like that again, like that didn’t feel good for me not to have a speech…”

“And I saw him (Anderson) at a Christmas party and I let him know! But he apologised and I think we’re friends now.”