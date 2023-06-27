Jennifer Lawrence addresses rumour she had an ‘affair’ with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus

Jennifer Lawrence has addressed the longstanding rumour that she had an affair with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen told the actress that when Miley’s breakup anthem Flowers was released, there was a lot of talk that the music video referenced a secret fling she had with Liam.

The Hunger Games star immediately said: “Not true.”

“Total rumour,” Jennifer insisted. “We all know we only kissed one time and it was years after they broke up so I just assumed that was a coincidence.”

In 2015, the 32-year-old admitted she and Liam had kissed off-camera.

“Liam and I grew up together. Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?,” she said, laughing.

The mom-of-one also revealed that when she sees rumours about her on the internet, she’s tempted to tweet a response to them.

“If five people at a party think you slept with somebody’s boyfriend it’s really upsetting,” the actress said. “And then you multiply it by, I’m not good at the math, eight billion.”

The music video for Miley’s breakup anthem Flowers, which was released on Liam’s birthday, shows the singer strutting around in a gold dress from Saint Laurent’s autumn/winter 1991 collection.

Fans pointed out the dress’ resemblance to that of the gold Prabal Gurung gown Jennifer wore when she attended The Hunger Games premiere with Liam in LA back in March 2012.

Miley and Liam struck up a romance after meeting on the set of the film The Last Song in 2008.

Miley and Liam got engaged in 2012 but parted ways the following year.

They then reunited in 2015, got married in December 2018, before calling it quits for good in August 2019.

The former couple later finalised their divorce in January 2020.