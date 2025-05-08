Jennifer Aniston’s intruder charged with stalking and vandalism

It has been revealed that the man who “rammed” his car into the gates of Jennifer Aniston’s home in Los Angeles has been charged with felony stalking and vandalism.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle also faces an “aggravating circumstance of making threats of great bodily harm.”

The intruder was detained by the actress’s security team, who reportedly held him at gunpoint as they waited for the police to arrive.

It’s understood that he security team rushed to the car after the crash and removed the driver from the vehicle before he was arrested.

Having been in custody since Monday, the 48-year-old is scheduled to be arraigned today, and his bail has been set at $150,000 (€132,000).

Prosecutors have alleged that Jimmy began harassing the Friends star by sending her unwanted voicemails, emails, and social media messages starting in 2023.

A spokesperson for the LAPD, Officer Jeff Lee, stated that the incident occurred at approximately 12:20 PM PT and authorities responded to a call about a “burglary suspect” at the residence who “ran his vehicle through the gate to the residence.”

It was also confirmed that Jennifer did not come in contact with the intruder.

According to the LAPD, a driver “rammed his vehicle through the gate to the residence and gained access to the property.”

They added: “There was a security guard on premises who was able to detain that suspect until officers arrived, at which time they took him into custody without incident.”

The Los Angeles District Attorney stated: “My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorise others, ensuring they are held accountable.”

Jennifer purchased the mansion in Bel-Air for $21M in 2011 and it was designed by A. Quincy Jones.

The property features four bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a wine cellar, pool, and guesthouse; it also has city and ocean views sitting on almost two acres of land.

This is also where the 56-year-old held her 2015 wedding to her now ex-husband Justin Theroux.

This comes after Jennifer revealed her one “extreme fear” and shared how she attempts to overcome it by removing “all those superstitions.”

Speaking with Travel+Leisure, the actress admitted that she has an “extreme fear of flying” and explained that she would touch the plane to calm her nerves.

She told the outlet that she would board with her right palm and then step onto the aircraft with her right foot.

“But I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions,” she continued.

“I have not been doing the right hand, right foot thing anymore — and now it’s shockingly good!”

The Friends star added that “plugging into a good meditation” also helps, along with getting up periodically to stretch or walk.

Packing, however, is another story as the 56-year-old admitted that she tends to overpack for every trip.

“I’ve been trying so hard to become an under-packer because I am notoriously an over-packer,” said Jennifer, also noting that Japan and the Maldives are still on her bucket list of places to see.

However, she believes there are some benefits to overpacking, and said: “My girlfriends really appreciate me because they can usually borrow all of my things that they have forgotten… I’m providing a service!”

Although a bit shaky on planes, Jennifer loves to travel and listed Kauai, Lake Como and, Paris as some of her favourite destinations.

She feels there’s more to life than “just this little bubble” we’re in, and stressed: “It’s all very important and expands our awareness greater than what we’re confined to.”