Jennifer Aniston’s ex raises eyebrows by ‘liking’ old photos of her on Instagram

The former couple split back in 2009

Kendra Becker | Editor
John Mayer has raised eyebrows by ‘liking’ old photos of his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Aniston on Instagram.

The singer recently liked some stunning black and white photos of the actress riding a bike, which were shared by fan account, @jenniferanistonfaniston.

After fans noticed that John liked the post, they took to the comment section to question why he was creeping on a fan account.

One fan commented “WHY DID @johnmayer LIKE THIS?” and another wrote: “Not John Mayer liking 😳. ”

John and Jennifer famously dated between 2008 – 2009, after meeting at an Oscars party.

Following their split, the musician told Playboy magazine: “I’ll always be sorry that it didn’t last. In some ways I wish I could be with her. But I can’t change the fact that I need to be 32.”

“One of the most significant differences between us was that I was tweeting. There was a rumour that I had been dumped because I was tweeting too much.”

“The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. I think she’s still hoping it goes back to 1998,” he added.

During a separate interview with Vogue, Jennifer said: “He had to put that out there that he broke up with me. And especially because it’s me. It’s not just some girl he’s dating. I get it. We’re human.”

“It doesn’t take away from the fact that he is a wonderful guy. We care about each other. There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that’s where it is.”

Despite their split, the pair have remained good friends, and the Grammy winner attended her star-studded 50th birthday party last year.

