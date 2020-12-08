Jennifer Aniston’s ex raises eyebrows by ‘liking’ old photos of her on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston’s ex raises eyebrows by ‘liking’ old photos of her on...

John Mayer has raised eyebrows by ‘liking’ old photos of his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Aniston on Instagram.

The singer recently liked some stunning black and white photos of the actress riding a bike, which were shared by fan account, @jenniferanistonfaniston.

After fans noticed that John liked the post, they took to the comment section to question why he was creeping on a fan account.

One fan commented “WHY DID @johnmayer LIKE THIS?” and another wrote: “Not John Mayer liking 😳. ”

John and Jennifer famously dated between 2008 – 2009, after meeting at an Oscars party.

Following their split, the musician told Playboy magazine: “I’ll always be sorry that it didn’t last. In some ways I wish I could be with her. But I can’t change the fact that I need to be 32.”

“One of the most significant differences between us was that I was tweeting. There was a rumour that I had been dumped because I was tweeting too much.”

“The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. I think she’s still hoping it goes back to 1998,” he added.

During a separate interview with Vogue, Jennifer said: “He had to put that out there that he broke up with me. And especially because it’s me. It’s not just some girl he’s dating. I get it. We’re human.”

“It doesn’t take away from the fact that he is a wonderful guy. We care about each other. There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that’s where it is.”

Despite their split, the pair have remained good friends, and the Grammy winner attended her star-studded 50th birthday party last year.