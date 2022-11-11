Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux responds to her candid interview about fertility struggles

Justin Theroux has shown support for his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, after she opened up about her fertility struggles for the first time.

In a candid interview with Allure this week, the actress revealed she tried to get pregnant for years, and admitted it was a “challenging road” for her.

The Friends star later shared photos from her cover shoot on Instagram, and Justin left a supportive comment underneath her post.

Proving they’re still on good terms, the actor commented a fist bump and heart emoji underneath her post.

The former couple split back in 2017 after two years of marriage, and seven years together.

At the time, Jennifer and Justin said their decision was “mutual”, and they have remained good friends ever since.

The actors first met on the Hawaii set of 2008’s Tropic Thunder, and later started dating in 2011.

The couple married in a surprise and secret ceremony on August 5, 2015.

Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, before the actor moved on with Angelina Jolie – who he has since split from.

During her interview with Allure this week, Jennifer opened up about her struggle to get pregnant for the first time ever.

The Friends star also slammed the public’s obsession with her having children, and admitted the “years and years” of speculation was “really hard” to deal with.

Jennifer told the magazine: “I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s. We needed to stop saying bad s**t to ourselves.”

“I would say my late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be…”

Reflecting on that period of time, the actress then explained: “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”

“I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it,” she continued.

“So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Despite her struggle, Jennifer made it clear that she has “zero regrets”.

“I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she said.

The Morning Show star also shut down the narrative that she didn’t want kids because she was “selfish” and only cared about her career.

“God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” she scoffed.

“And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

Back in 2016, Jennifer penned an op-ed for The Huffington Post in which she slammed the media’s obsession with her getting pregnant.

Explaining why she wrote the piece, the actress confessed: “I got so frustrated… I was like, ‘I’ve just got to write this because it’s so maddening and I’m not superhuman to the point where I can’t let it penetrate and hurt.’”

Jennifer concluded the interview by saying: “I’ve spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I’m so protective of these parts because I feel like there’s so little that I get to keep to myself.”

“The [world] creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide.”