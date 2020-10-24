Jennifer Aniston urges fans not to vote for Kanye West in US election

Jennifer Aniston urges fans not to vote for Kanye West in US...

Jennifer Aniston has urged her fans not to vote for Kanye West in the upcoming US election.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo of herself wearing a mask, as she posted her ballot in West Hollywood.

In the caption, the Friends star revealed she was voting for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris “because right now this country is more divided than ever”.

Jen continued: “Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.”

“I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀

“This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

Jennifer concluded her post by writing: “PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3.⠀