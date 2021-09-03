Fans are going to LOVE this!

Jennifer Aniston teases the launch of her own beauty brand

It’s official: Jennifer Aniston is launching her own beauty brand.

The 52-year-old is launching her own brand called LolaVie on September 8.

The actress teased the news by sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from a photoshoot, alongside the caption: “Something’s coming 🤫.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Jennifer then tagged LolaVie’s Instagram page, which links to the brand’s new website.

It’s unclear what kind of products she’s launching, but LolaVie’s website features a photo of test tubes filled with bamboo, lemons and water.

According to PageSix, the Friends star filed to trademark the name LolaVie for lotions, shower gel, candles and hair care in 2019.

Ad

Back in 2010, Jennifer actually tried to release a perfume called LolaVie – but had to change the name to ‘Jennifer Aniston’ due to conflicts with another brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LolaVie (@lolavie)