Jennifer Aniston shares how she plans to honour Matthew Perry’s legacy

Jennifer Aniston has shared how she plans to honour her late friend and co-star, Matthew Perry.

The late 54-year-old sadly passed away at his LA home on October 28 after an apparent drowning.

The actress has now taken to her Instagram stories to encourage her fans to support The Matthew Perry Foundation.

The organisation was founded on November 3, to help those struggling with addiction following the actor’s tragic death last month.

In recognition of Giving Tuesday, the day dedicated to giving back to the community, Jennifer took to her social media and wrote: “For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty’s family in supporting his foundation—which is working to help those suffering with addiction.”

“He would have been grateful for the love.”

Jennifer, who played Rachel Green in the iconic US sitcom, Friends, alongside Matthew Perry, recently paid tribute to her late co-star.

She wrote in a touching Instagram post: “Oh boy this one has cut deep…”

“Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” Jennifer continued to write.

“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep.”

“And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us.”

“This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

“For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh,” Jennifer continued. “As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it.”

“And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. ”

“Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.”

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?'”

“Rest little brother,” Jennifer concluded. “You always made my day…”