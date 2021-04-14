Jennifer Aniston responds to claims she’s adopting a child

The actress has addressed reports she's adopting a baby from Mexico

Jennifer Aniston has denied claims she’s planning to adopt a child from Mexico.

Earlier this week, Closer magazine reported that the 52-year-old was adopting a baby girl from the orphanage Casa Hogar Sion.

Sources claimed she shared the news with her Friends co-stars, while filming their upcoming reunion special.

However, the actress’ rep has since denied the report.

In a statement, Jennifer’s representative told DailyMail.com: “The story is a fabrication and never happened.”

Friends: The Reunion is coming to HBO Max later this year, after they finished filming the special last week.

Jennifer will be joined by her co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt Le Blanc as they take a look back on the iconic series.

The one-off programme was filmed at the original soundstage — Stage 24 — on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California.

The popular sitcom aired from 1994 – 2004, and lasted for 10 seasons.