Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to her ex Justin Theroux – amid rumours she’s dating David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to her ex-husband Justin Theroux, amid rumours she’s dating David Schwimmer.

The Friends star split from the actor in early 2018, after two years of marriage and seven years together.

Taking to Instagram on her ex-husband’s 50th birthday, Jennifer shared two photos of Justin alongside a sweet message.

She wrote: “Happy birthday JT 🥳 Truly one of a kind 😎 LOVE YOU!”

The former couple announced their split in 2018 in a joint statement, which said: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation.”

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Jennifer’s post comes amid rumours she’s dating her former Friends co-star David Schwimmer.

According to Closer magazine, the former co-stars have grown close since filming the Friends reunion special earlier this year.

A source said: “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.”

“They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA.”

“They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing,” the insider continued.

“They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them.”

The actors played on-screen lovers Rachel Green and Ross Geller in Friends, which aired from 1994 until 2004.

During the reunion special, which aired in May, the former co-stars admitted they had a connection off-screen during the early years of filming.

David told host James Corden, “I had a major crush on Jen,” before Jennifer confessed, “It was reciprocated.”

David then said: “We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary.”

Jennifer added: “I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.’ And sure enough, it was.”

“We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”