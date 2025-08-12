Jennifer Aniston makes heartbreaking confession about ‘mourning’ Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she mourned Matthew Perry “for a long time” before his death.

The much-loved actor was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in October 2023.

His autopsy revealed he died as a result of ketamine in his system combined with drowning.

Over the years, the Friends star has been candid about his relationship with his co-stars, particularly while battling addiction during the filming of the hit show.

He and Jennifer Aniston had been especially close.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, 56-year-old Aniston spoke about “mourning him” before his death because of the struggles he faced.

“We did everything we could when we could,” she said, before adding: “But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight.”

“As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”

In his memoir, Perry described his struggle with painkillers and alcohol while working on the Friends set.

By early 2000, he admitted he was “taking so many pills that I couldn’t leave my bedroom.”

He believed he could conceal his habits, as he could still turn up for work and remember his lines. However, that did not stop his friend Aniston from confronting him.

Perry recalled that she had come to his trailer on set and said, “I know you’re drinking.”

“I had long since gotten over her — ever since she started dating Brad Pitt, I was fine—and had worked out exactly how long to look at her without it being awkward, but still, to be confronted by Jennifer Aniston was devastating,” Perry wrote.

He told her he had been trying to hide it, but she made it clear his efforts had failed.

“We can smell it,” she said, in a kind of weird but loving way, and the plural ‘we’ hit me like a sledgehammer,” Perry recalled.

He later expressed how deeply grateful he had been to Aniston during that turbulent period.

As he entered rehab and continued the long road to sobriety, Aniston would check in on him.

“She was the one who reached out the most,” he told Diane Sawyer in an October 2022 interview. “You know, I’m really grateful to her for that.”

Dr Salvador Plasencia was one of five people charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death.

He admitted four counts of illegally distributing the prescription anaesthetic ketamine, including supplying it to the Friends star in the month before his fatal overdose.