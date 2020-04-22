And it's all for a good cause!

Jennifer Aniston is offering fans the chance to MEET the cast of...

Jennifer Aniston is offering fans the chance to meet the cast of Friends, when they finally get to film their reunion special for HBO.

The actress shared the exciting news on Instagram as part of the #AllInChallenge, which was launched last week to raise money for vital charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrities are providing once-in-a-lifetime experiences for select fans who donate to the cause, and the lucky winners will be selected through a raffle at a later date.

Jennifer wrote: “We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time.”

“We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24.”

“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had.”

“We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter… and donate whatever you can – $10, $25 – every dollar counts.”

⠀

“Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over,” Jennifer added. “Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected 🙏🏼.”

The #AllInChallenge fundraiser was launched last week, and celebrities like Justin Bieber, Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kevin Hart have already helped raise over $15 million for Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen America’s Food Fund and No Kid Hungry.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.