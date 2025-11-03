Jennifer Aniston hard launches relationship with boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston has finally hard launched her relationship with Hollywood hypnotherapist and wellness coach Jim Curtis.

The actress, 56, shared a sweet black and white photo of her hugging Curtis, 50, to mark his birthday on Sunday.

Jennifer captioned the post, “Happy birthday my love. Cherished,” alongside a red heart emoji.

Jim commented under the post with a kissing face emoji.

The happy couple were first linked in July, after they were spotted looking cozy on a yacht.

The pair then appeared to confirm their romance when he supported Jennifer at The Morning Show season 4 premiere in September.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: “[They are] casually dating and having fun.”

“They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work,” the source continued.

“He’s very different from anyone she’s dated before.”

The actress’ love life has included several high-profile relationships and two marriages.

In 1998 she met Brad Pitt, marrying him in 2000 before their much-publicized divorce in 2005.

Jennifer later dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer, then married actor and writer Justin Theroux in 2015; before they separated in 2018.