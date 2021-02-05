Jennifer Aniston fans think they’ve spotted Brad Pitt in the background of her selfie

Fans are rooting for them to get back together

Jennifer Aniston fans think they’ve spotted Brad Pitt in the background of...

Jennifer Aniston fans think they’ve spotted her ex-husband Brad Pitt in the background of her recent selfie.

The former couple were married for five years before they split in 2005, but fans have always rooted for them to get back together.

Earlier this week, the actress posted a selfie with her beloved dog Clyde on her Instagram Story, but fans were distracted by a man lying on the floor in the background.

The selfie was taken in her trailer on the set of The Morning Show, which is reportedly being filmed on the same lot as Brad’s upcoming movie Bullet Train.

The photo was reposted on Instagram by celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi, after they received multiple tip-offs that Brad has been spotted on the set of The Morning Show lately.

They asked their 680k followers: “Do you guys think that’s Brad?”

The news comes after Brad and Jennifer sent fans into a frenzy last year, when they acted out a steamy scene during a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

A host of famous faces were involved in the live table read, including Matthew McConaughey, who could be seen smirking during Jennifer and Brad’s scene.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in a table read is the best thing that ever happened this month. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Q1Ct6GUQK2 — Playbuck (@Playbuck_PH) September 18, 2020

Despite their dramatic split in 2005, the former couple have remained friends in recent years, and Brad even attended Jennifer’s 50th birthday party back in 2019.

They also appeared on very good terms when they ran into each other at the SAG Awards last year.