Home Top Story Jennifer Aniston defends her decision to cut off anti-vax friends

Jennifer Aniston defends her decision to cut off anti-vax friends

The actress recently admitted she cut off friends who refused the Covid-19 vaccine

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-

Jennifer Aniston has defended her decision to cut off her anti-vax friends.

Earlier this week, the 52-year-old admitted she removed people from her life who refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The actress has since defended her stance on Instagram, after a commenter asked why she’s so concerned about being around unvaccinated people.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Jennifer posted a screenshot of the comment on her Instagram Story, which said: “But if she’s vaccinated she’s protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxxed around her?”

The Friends star then replied: “Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die.”

“BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) – and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

“THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here,” she added.

Ad
Previous articleFour contestants have been DUMPED from Love Island
Next articleLove Island star Zara McDermott lands major BBC presenting role
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR