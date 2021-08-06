Jennifer Aniston defends her decision to cut off anti-vax friends

The actress recently admitted she cut off friends who refused the Covid-19 vaccine

Jennifer Aniston has defended her decision to cut off her anti-vax friends.

Earlier this week, the 52-year-old admitted she removed people from her life who refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The actress has since defended her stance on Instagram, after a commenter asked why she’s so concerned about being around unvaccinated people.

Jennifer posted a screenshot of the comment on her Instagram Story, which said: “But if she’s vaccinated she’s protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxxed around her?”

The Friends star then replied: “Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die.”

“BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) – and therefore I would put their lives at risk.”

“THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here,” she added.