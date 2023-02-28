Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow pay tribute to Friends co-star Courteney Cox at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow paid an emotional tribute to their Friends co-star Courteney Cox at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The 58-year-old became the 2,750th person to receive a star on the landmark on Monday.

Recounting her 30-year-long friendship with Courteney, Jennifer said: “We’re very honoured to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters.”

It was a #Friends reunion at Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony https://t.co/3kuFfNr9Do pic.twitter.com/yRBt003GAx — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 28, 2023

Jennifer continued: “And that’s happened since we’ve known you for a very long time.”

“It’s been that way since we met almost 30 years ago,” Lisa continued, before her co-star jokingly interrupted: “No, not 30 years ago. That’s a typo.”

“To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you,” she said.

Recalling the early days of their friendship, Jennifer said: “She hated poker. Like, loathed it from the bottom of her heart. But she played with us ’cause she wanted to bond with us.”

jennifer aniston, courteney cox and lisa kudrow 🤍 1996 2023 pic.twitter.com/08IyUmLtBD — s 🦋 (@elysianiston) February 27, 2023

Lisa then discussed how Courteney used to flip houses in her spare time, recalling: “And I remember Courtney saying, ‘Y’all, look, I’ve made more money with the houses than acting.'”

Jokingly pointing out Courteney’s similarity to her Friends persona Monica Geller, Jennifer quipped: “You really wanna hope that you don’t have any kind of, like, a stain or a spot on a wall or that a pillow is out of place or that a hair or something that needs to be plucked.”

“So, I’m just saying, thank God this star is straight.”

Concluding their speech, Lisa began: “Courteney, we just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and, what’s most important, a truly good and decent human being… Thank you for enriching our lives personally.”

courteney cox, lisa kudrow, and jennifer aniston still being the best of friends is so special pic.twitter.com/Yrh0gVFSxz — nic (@anistonily) February 27, 2023

Jennifer continued: “You’re one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile.”

“And thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you.”

Jennifer, Lisa and Courteney played on-screen best friends on the fan-favourite sitcom between 1994 and 2004.