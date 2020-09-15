Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite to work together for first time since split

The Hollywood stars last joint project was the 2001 Thanksgiving episode of Friends

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite to work together for first time...

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have reunited to work together for the first time since they split.

The former couple worked together for the first time in 19 years, after Brad’s promo on the 2001 Thanksgiving episode of Friends.

The Hollywood stars, who were married from 2000 until 2005, joined a star-studded virtual reading of the 1982 comedy Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, John Legend, Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Dane Cook, Henry Golding and Sean Penn also attended the virtual event – which will stream on Facebook Live and TikTok on Friday, September 17 at 1am GMT.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for two nonprofit organisations: CORE – which provides emergency relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the REFORM Alliance – which is focused on reforming the criminal justice system.

The beloved former Hollywood couple shocked the world when they announced their split in 2005, after a seven-year relationship – five of which they were married for.

In the months leading up to their divorce being finalised, there was intense media speculation surrounding Brad’s relationship with his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie.

Angelina and Brad dated for seven years before announcing their engagement in 2012.

The couple tied the knot in 2014, with Angelina filing for divorce in 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Brad is now reportedly dating 27-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski, after they were pictured together vacationing in the South of France.

Despite the World Health Organisation advising people not to travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, Brad, 56, and Nicole, 27, jetted to his former Château he owned with ex-wife Angelina Jolie last month.

The pair were actually first spotted in a VIP box at a Kanye West concert in LA back in November 2019, but their romance has only been confirmed recently.

“They are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together,” a source told Page Six at the time.

I know you're going to find this so hard to believe, like you could never even have imagined it…but Brad Pitt is apparently dating a model. https://t.co/TimTsKAAEw — Elaine L. (@LaineyGossip) August 26, 2020

OK! magazine quoted an eyewitness saying the pair looked like “loved up teenagers”.

“They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her. He was in a semi public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.”

Not only has Nicole been a model for 10 years, top of her game in Germany, she is also fluent in five different languages.

She also has a young son named Emil, who has appeared on her social media channels.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.