Jenna Dewan denies she ‘slammed’ her ex Channing Tatum on podcast

Jenna Dewan has denied she “slammed” her ex-husband Channing Tatum on a recent podcast.

The actress hit headlines earlier this week, after she made comments about Channing being absent following the birth of their daughter Everly in 2013.

Speaking on Monday’s episode of Dear Media’s podcast ‘Dear Gabby’, the 40-year-old said: “I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn’t available to be with us for the most part.”

“So, it was me, my doula, and Evie all by ourselves traveling at 6 weeks. I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult…”

“It was like, I just never stopped… I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness.”

Jenna has since clarified her comments about Channing in a statement shared on social media.

The actress wrote: “It’s unfortunate that countless media outlets have taken an important conversation on a woman’s experience with postpartum issues and pulled quotes to make it appear that I was slamming my daughters’ father, something I would never do.”

“As two working parents, we both faced challenges at the time, but I speak only for myself and not about him.”

“Anyone who actually listens to the interview, something I encourage everyone to do, will clearly see that my words have been distorted for clicks and to push false, salacious gossip with no regard for the actual people involved, or the message intended.”

The former couple were married for 10 years before they split in 2018.

Jenna is now engaged to actor Steve Kazee, and the couple share a son named Callum – who is 17-months-old.