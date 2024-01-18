Jenna Dewan announces baby news

Jenna Dewan has announced she is expecting a baby in her latest Instagram post.

The actress shared the happy news with her 9.4 million followers

This will be Jenna’s second child with her fiancée Steve Kazee, and third overall as she shares one daughter with ex-husband and Magic Mike star Channing Tatum.

The dancer first announced the news in an Instagram video where her fiancée Steve Kazee was serenading her.

Jenna casually revealed the news and said: “Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??”

The singer commented underneath his fiancée’s post and said: “I’d have a million babies with you!”

The dancer then shared a sweet follow-up video of her cradling her bump alongside the song I Wish You Love by Sam Cooke.

The mother-of-three also interviewed with Romper Magazine and said: “I want to enjoy it all this time.”

The magazine collaborated with Jenna in an Instagram post that said: “Exclusive: Jenna Dewan is pregnant! Now that the cat’s out of the bag, the actor and dancer shares how she’s approaching her third — and final, she says — pregnancy.”

A host of famous faces commented under the post and congratulated the 43-year-old on her happy news.

Modern Family Star Sarah Hyland shared her delight at the news and wrote: “Yayyy.”

Rumer Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis commented and said: “Congratulations angel”