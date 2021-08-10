Jeffrey Epstein accuser files lawsuit against Prince Andrew for alleged sexual assault

A woman in the US has filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, accusing him of sexually assaulting her.

Virginia Giuffre, who is one of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims, filed the civil case in New York on Monday – claiming she was abused by the royal at the age of 17.

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations.

Virginia alleges she was brought to the UK when she was 17 to “have sex” with the prince. According to the court filing, Virginia claims the 61-year-old royal engaged in sexual acts without her consent, knowing how old she was and “that she was a sex-trafficking victim”. She claims the alleged attacks took place at the London home of Jeffrey’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and at Jeffrey’s homes in Manhattan and Little St James in the US Virgin Islands.

The filing says the “extreme and outrageous conduct” that allegedly took place continues to cause the alleged victim “significant emotional and psychological distress and harm”.

The document reads: “In this country no person, whether president or prince, is above the law, and no person, no matter how powerless or vulnerable, can be deprived of the law’s protection.”

“Twenty years ago Prince Andrew’s wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her. It is long past the time for him to be held to account.”

Speaking to NBC’s Dateline in November 2019, Virginia alleged that the late Jeffrey Epstein, who died three months prior, directed her to have sex with a number of powerful men – including Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York later denied her claims in a controversial Newsnight interview, in which he addressed his former friendship with Jeffrey.

In the interview, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip’s third child said: “It didn’t happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever.”

In a later statement, the father-of-two said: “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.”

“I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.” Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Prince Andrew for comment.