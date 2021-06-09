Jeffree Star responds to ‘hilarious’ rumours linking him to Kanye West: ‘He’s definitely not for me’

The makeup guru was falsely linked to the rapper earlier this year

Jeffree Star has responded to “hilarious” rumours linking him to Kanye West.

Back in January, the YouTube star shut down rumours he was romantically involved with the rapper, after a TikTok video about the pair went viral.

Speaking to E! News about the bizarre speculation, the makeup guru said: “I think the rumours are funny, they’re hilarious.”

“I think the coincidence is crazy when you live in Hidden Hills, two miles away from him and then I’ve always loved Wyoming and I was obviously aware that they had been going there a lot.”

“I really did mean when, I say I really do like tall men. I think Kanye‘s music is amazing, but he’s definitely not for me,” he insisted.

Jeffree first responded to the rumours back in January in a YouTube video entitled ‘Addressing The Kanye Situation’.

In the video, he said: “I woke up and my phone was blowing up and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what in the scandal is going on today?'”

“I honestly had no idea, right?… I’m keeping to myself. I’m living in this beautiful state. I’m loving life.”

The YouTuber, who is currently living in Wyoming, said: “So, it’s 2021, it’s January 6th, and allegedly I’m sleeping with Kanye…”

“Let me just say this one time for any news outlet. I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny.”

“How did we even get to this moment? How would that even be made up? Because we both live in the same state? Y’all have too much time on your hands,” he added, after confirming he’s “single and not sleeping with anyone.”

