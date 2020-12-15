Jeff Bridges shares health update amid lymphoma battle

Jeff Bridges has shared an update on his health, after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

The Hollywood actor revealed his diagnosis back in October, admitting the prognosis was “good” at the time.

The father-of-three took to Instagram on Monday to update his fans on his battle with the disease, revealing he was “feeling good” and recently shaved his head.

Posing with his new pooch Monty, Jeff also added that he had celebrated his 71st birthday earlier this month.

Sharing the news of his diagnosis at the time, the actor made reference to his role in the cult classic film ‘The Big Lebowski’, writing: “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.”

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.”