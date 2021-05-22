Jedward twin rushed to hospital for emergency surgery: ‘It was a life threatening situation’

Edward Grimes has shared a photo of himself in hospital

Jedward twin rushed to hospital for emergency surgery: ‘It was a life...

Edward Grimes of pop duo Jedward has revealed he’s recovering in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery.

The 29-year-old had to have his appendix removed, and admitted it was a “life threatening” situation.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, the singer shared a photo of himself in hospital.

Just had immediate surgery to remove my appendix it was a Life threatening and scary situation but I’m grateful the emergency team have operated on me and stopped the agony. I’m healing and on the road to recovery! pic.twitter.com/ZylRxm6Alu — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) May 22, 2021

He wrote: “Just had immediate surgery to remove my appendix it was a Life threatening and scary situation…”

“But I’m grateful the emergency team have operated on me and stopped the agony. I’m healing and on the road to recovery!”

Fans were quick to wish Edward a speedy recovery, and told him to “take care”.

The 29-year-old shot to fame alongside his brother John on The X Factor back in 2009.

