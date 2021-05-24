Jedward star Edward Grimes reveals he met ‘someone he could marry’ while in hospital

Edward Grimes has revealed he met “someone he could marry” while in the hospital.

The singer, who is part of the Irish pop duo Jedward, had to have his appendix removed last week after a “life threatening” situation.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 29-year-old reflected on his “insane” time in the hospital as he headed home.

He wrote: “The most insane hospital trip of my life… Had the kindest, caring soul next to me. Met someone else who I could marry some day.”

“Had such an eventful time like this is going to be a chapter in a book some day or just in my thoughts. But I’ve experienced so much emotions in the last 48 hours, the warmest, kindest energy.”

“Never been this vulnerable and just overcoming it all, I feel this new energy from within me. The pain and laughs all mixed into hilarious chats and bonds with wonderful memories that should be tragic but made me grow.”

“I feel like I’ve been on a wild dream and I’m happy you all enjoyed the trip too but you can only share so much on Instagram. To be continued.”

Sharing a video of him walking down the hallway, Edward added: “I’m going to miss these hallways I used to walk up trying to get my bladder going.”

“Walk it like you on a catwalk, time to go home. Sorry for the dramatics but I’m emotional as f**k”.

The Dublin native shot to fame alongside his brother John on The X Factor back in 2009, where they were best known for their blonde quiffs, matching outfits and energetic personalities.

In recent months, the Irish twins have won praise on social media for using their platforms to speak out on a range of topical issues, including the Black Lives Matter movement and advocating for transgender rights.