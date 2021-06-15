Jedward share photos with Vogue Williams and Boy George as they film new show

Jedward share photos with Vogue Williams and Boy George as they film...

Jedward have shared photos with Vogue Williams and Boy George, as they film their new entertainment show.

The pop duo are judging a brand new Irish show called The Big Deal, which is currently being filmed in Dublin’s 3Arena.

The singers, who’s real names are John and Edwards Grimes, are on a star-studded judging panel along with comedian Deirdre O’Kane, JLS star Aston Merrygold, singer Lyra and Culture Club lead singer Boy George.

Taking to Instagram today to share a backstage photo from the show, the twins posed with host Vogue and fellow judge George.

They captioned the post: “Having a blast filming with @boygeorgeofficial Culture Club has two new JEPIC members! Proud of @voguewilliams she is a super mom and a super host rocking the big deal show!”

“The amount of talent and JEPIC energy is incredible. Having so much laughs and good times with @thisislyra @deirdreokane123 @astonmerrygold,” they added.

The Big Deal will showcase a variety of acts, from musicians and magicians to comedians, dancers and acrobats.

After each act, the performers will be offered a deal: to accept a cash buyout and leave the competition with a sum of money — or to reject the offer and hope they’ve impressed the judges enough to progress through to the grand final and the chance to win a life-changing prize pot.

Producer Sean O’Riordan told Goss.ie: “I think Jedward are just bringing such fantastic energy and really, really good advice. It just shows, these guys have been around the block… They are the nicest guys and they really care about the acts.”

The Big Deal launches in August, and is described as a mixture of ‘Got Talent’ and ‘Deal Or No Deal’. The show will have an audience of up to 50 people who are separated into family/household pods and will have to wear face masks. Sean added: “We’re all looking for the same thing with this show, which is to create a global smash-hit format, every bit as special and big and noisy as The Masked Singer or The Masked Dancer, all of those hit formats we have at the moment.” “We want The Big Deal to be the next one.”