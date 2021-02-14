Jedward send sweet Valentine’s Day surprise to Roz Purcell

John and Edward Grimes have surprised Roz Purcell with a personalised video message for Valentine’s Day.

The singers, better known as Jedward, addressed the former Miss Universe in the clip before singing a cover of Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars to her.

Sharing the video to her Instagram Stories, Roz said: “I cannot handle what I’ve just been sent. It maybe the nicest, cutest thing I’ve ever gotten on Valentine’s Day and you guys are going to love it.”

In the video, John said: “Hey Roz, it’s your forever and always, John and Edward.”

Edward added: “Yes, we’re out here in the wild just doing a massive hike.”

John then said: “We’re making this video for you because we have the guitar with us so here you go,” before the twins broke into song.

After the song, the former X Factor stars said: “I think it’s time to go for a hike with Roz, Zach, Myla and Willie… Happy Valentine’s Day!”