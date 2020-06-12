Jedward reveal they bonded with Tara Reid over the death of their beloved mother

Jedward reveal they bonded with Tara Reid over the death of their...

Jedward have revealed they bonded with Tara Reid over the death of their beloved mother.

The Irish twins built a close friendship with the American actress after they appeared on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2011, and they’re currently quarantining with her in LA.

Speaking via video link on Loose Women today, the pop duo admitted they leaned on Tara after their mum Susanna died last February – following a five-year battle with cancer.

The 28-year-old’s said they could relate to Tara, as she lost her mum Donna in October 2018.

‘Tara and us, we lost our mums in the same year so I feel like we are a support network for each other at the moment.’@planetjedward and @tarareid tell us why they made a conscious decision to live together during lockdown. Watch the chat👉🏻https://t.co/uhvdBHHe6b pic.twitter.com/y9J8m81z1i — Loose Women (@loosewomen) June 12, 2020

John said: “Quarantine has been good. It’s been a weird time. But, doing it together has made it easier for us!”

“But I know some people are going through it alone and some people may not have the support. But during this time you’ve got to stay together and you really know who your friends are during these times.”

Edward added: “The thing about it is, that like Tara and us, we all lost our mums within the same year so I feel like we’re all each other’s support network. That was a very hard time for us all.”

“And in this time… Our families who we would have quarantined with aren’t there, so us together, we can relate to each others’ situation. I feel like we’re looking after each other and have the best intent.”