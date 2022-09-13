Jedward reveal they are receiving ‘death threats’ over controversial comments about Queen Elizabeth

Jedward have revealed they are receiving “death threats” over controversial comments they made about Queen Elizabeth.

The British monarch sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, at the age of 96.

Following news of her death, Irish singers John and Edward Grimes shared a series of tweets about the Royal Family that were branded “insensitive”.

Breaking news! Queen is dead pic.twitter.com/aYs3aQunzU — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 8, 2022

In one tweet, the twins wrote: “Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!”

In another, the former X Factor stars penned: “King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland – No war! Just words! It’s time.”

They also wrote: “Hi Royalists – British Imperialism was the cause of the Irish famine and millions of deaths around the world. We mourn for them. Sincerely, Ireland.”

The Dubliners added: “FYI we’re Irish the country that has been oppressed historically by the monarchy! Please study your History! We haven’t said anything but the facts!”

FYI we’re Irish ☘️ the country that has been oppressed historically by the monarchy! Please study your History! We haven’t said anything but the facts! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 8, 2022

Following their tweets, #AbolishJedward started trending on Twitter, and one person tweeted: “Read the room, not the time or place. Show some respect…give me strength.”

Another wrote: “grow up, we are a nation in mourning..be respectful.”

Jedward have since revealed they have received death threats over the comments.

The 30-year-old’s wrote: “Psychos are sending us death threats! Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us.”

Psychos are sending us death threats! Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us. — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) September 12, 2022